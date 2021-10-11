Get Stories That Matter to You in Your Inbox, Sign Up for NBC Bay Area's Newsletters

newsletters

Our newsletters cover local news, weather, Olympics and more

So much news, so little time. Stay on top of the latest breaking news and other top headlines of the day with our email newsletters. We have lots of options to keep you informed. 

Our digital reporters send a Breaking Newsletter whenever there’s urgent local, state or national news. We send our News Headlines newsletters every day at 7 a.m., noon and 8 p.m., listing top headlines of the day. A quick scan gives you a good sense of what’s happening in the news and you can click through to read the full stories. 

We’ve been sending the Coronavirus Daily Update newsletter since the start of the pandemic and we’ve kept it going to keep the public informed about the latest developments in the fight against the virus. 

The Beijing Winter Olympics will kick off on Feb. 4, 2022. We can’t wait to bring you all the Olympics insights, results and viral moments straight to your inbox at 8 a.m. Click here to sign up for our Olympics Headlines newsletter.  

And check out our other newsletters: weather, sports, entertainment, contests & special offers. 

