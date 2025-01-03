Books and literature

Get your list of “good reads” for 2025!

California Live’s Amber Pfister is joined by founder of “Bedside Reading” to get a list of good reads for anyone wanting to get lost in a novel, start their day with affirmations, or even be better at business.

Good Reads for Kids:

“A Dollar is Magic”

By Helen Braswell Kakouris, CPA

Good Reads for the Inspirational Reader:

“Morning Fuel”

By Rebecca Faye Smith Galli

Good Reads for the Entrepreneur:

“She Thinks Big”

By Andrea Liebross

Good Reads for Seeking Alignment:

“The Sacred Plate”

By Sarah Vie

Good Reads for Seeking Clarity:

“The Yes Code”

By Carol Look

Good Reads for Page-Turning Novel:

“This Time Could Be Different”

By Khristin Wierman

