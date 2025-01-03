Get your list of “good reads” for 2025!

Good Reads for Kids:
“A Dollar is Magic”
By Helen Braswell Kakouris, CPA
Good Reads for the Inspirational Reader:
“Morning Fuel”
By Rebecca Faye Smith Galli
Good Reads for the Entrepreneur:
Local
“She Thinks Big”
By Andrea Liebross
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Good Reads for Seeking Alignment:
“The Sacred Plate”
By Sarah Vie
Good Reads for Seeking Clarity:
“The Yes Code”
By Carol Look
Good Reads for Page-Turning Novel:
“This Time Could Be Different”
By Khristin Wierman