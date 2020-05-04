Ghost Ship Fire Defendant Almena Could be Released Due to Virus

The man still facing charges in the deadly 2016 Ghost Ship warehouse fire could be released from jail Monday.

A hearing at the Oakland courthouse was scheduled Monday morning to determine whether or not Derick Almena should be released from Santa Rita Jail in Dublin because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The results of the hearing, which was closed to the public, had yet to be released late Monday morning.

Almena has been in jail awaiting a retrial on 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with those killed in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland in December 2016.

Almena's bail already was reduced from $750,000 to $150,000, and according to the Mercury News, he posted that amount last month. But he couldn’t be released until an acceptable location was found for him.

Almena's wife and children live in Upper Lake in Lake County, and that's where he would likely live under house arrest while wearing an electronic monitoring device, the newspaper reported.

Almena was the master tenant of the warehouse in the Fruitvale neighborhood of Oakland, where a fire killed 36 people. Almena signed the lease in 2013 with the understanding the building would be used only as an art collective.

The fire broke out during a music party, which had not been permitted in that space.

Last year, a jury acquitted co-defendant Max Harris, who was a tenant at the warehouse, and the jurors deadlocked 10-2 in favor of finding Almena guilty.

Almena’s retrial date is scheduled for July 6.