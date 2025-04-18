Logan Webb

Giants open 3-game series in Anaheim vs. LA Angels

Friday's game will be broadcast on NBC Bay Area starting at 6:30 p.m.

After a sizzling start to the 2025 MLB season, the San Francisco Giants have slowed a touch during their recent road trip, which lands in Anaheim this weekend for a three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Giants (13-6), coming off a series split in Philadelphia, open the weekend series Friday night at Angel Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:38 p.m.

Giants ace Logan Webb is scheduled to take the mound against Angels lefty Tyler Anderson.

