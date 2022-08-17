Gift Cards Worth Over $5K Stolen From SF Youth Center

A San Francisco youth community center said Wednesday that thieves recently stole over $5,000 in gift cards from their offices.

Community Youth Center Executive Director Sarah Wan said the thieves helped themselves into the center's offices in San Francisco's Richmond District. The incident was caught on camera.

“I think they went in for about 10 to 15 minutes,” she said.

According to Wan, the suspects stole about 100 gift cards that were worth more than $5,000 among a couple of other electronic devices.

“It’s definitely heart wrenching when you think somebody will actually steal or burglarize the space or violate the space where we open for community supposed to be for safety,” she said.

The center’s leadership said the gift cards were meant for low income and immigrant high school students to buy back-to-school supplies, as a token of appreciation because the families had actually volunteered for the center.

“It’s definitely very upsetting. That’s why we want to let people know that we’ve been a victim of crime and we really want to raise the public awareness and I think this is definitely also pushing us to work together as a community,” Wan added.

Wan said the students will get help even if it now comes out of Community Youth Center’s own general fund.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the San Francisco Police Department Wednesday, to see if they have any suspects but did not hear back.