Gilroy

Gilroy community to remember teen killed in crash day after graduation

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Community members will come together in Gilroy Friday to remember a teenager who was killed in a car crash one day after graduation.

Alonzo Alvarez, 17, graduated from Christopher High School in Gilroy a week ago. He died in a crash a day later.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A remembrance ceremony is scheduled to take place Friday at the high school's auditorium with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that people donate to Christopher High School's scholarship fund.

An obituary described Alvarez as being well known for his charisma, infectious smile and kindhearted nature. He was also an athlete, volunteer and mentor for younger students.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Gilroy
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us