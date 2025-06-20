Gilroy community to remember teen killed in crash day after graduation

Community members will come together in Gilroy Friday to remember a teenager who was killed in a car crash one day after graduation.

Alonzo Alvarez, 17, graduated from Christopher High School in Gilroy a week ago. He died in a crash a day later.

A remembrance ceremony is scheduled to take place Friday at the high school's auditorium with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that people donate to Christopher High School's scholarship fund.

An obituary described Alvarez as being well known for his charisma, infectious smile and kindhearted nature. He was also an athlete, volunteer and mentor for younger students.