Gilroy Police Search for Suspect in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Gilroy police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian Monday night and then fled the scene.

The deadly hit-and-run collision happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way, police said.

First responders tried to save the pedestrian, identified as a man and a Gilroy resident, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray or charcoal SUV with damage to its front end. The driver was last seen fleeing northbound on Wren Avenue from El Cerrito Way, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has surveillance footage that may have captured the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Officer Julio Romero at 408-846-0523. People wishing to remain anonymous should call the police department's tip line at 408-846-0330.