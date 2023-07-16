Gilroy

Family displaced by house fire in Gilroy

Police don't believe it was set intentionally

A family is picking up the pieces after a fire forced them out of their Gilroy home Saturday.

The fire started in the 8000 block of Swanston Lane sometime in the afternoon, according to Gilroy police. The department posted on social media that firefighters had extinguished the fire at around 2:15 p.m.

No one was hurt, but the family tells NBC Bay Area that they were displaced and are now staying in a hotel in Gilroy. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but police don’t believe it was set intentionally.

