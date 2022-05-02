Gilroy Garlic Festival May Be Revived This Year

This year's Gilroy Garlic Festival may happen after all, thanks in part to another event organizer.

Tony Noceti, the CEO of the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival, posted a message on Facebook indicating his organization, the Tony Noceti Group, would host the popular garlic festival this year.

"We heard the extremely sad news that the Gilroy Garlic Festival will not be holding their annual big Garlic festival. We just couldn’t let that happen!" the Facebook message says.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It added that more details would be announced later this week.

Two weeks ago, Gilroy Garlic Festival organizers announced they're canceling the beloved event indefinitely, citing the pandemic and rising insurance costs.

Organizers said the 2019 mass shooting at the festival played a minimal part in the decision.