Gilroy Garlic Festival to return for first time since 2019 mass shooting

Officials said the event held on the weekend of July 25 will be limited to 3,000 attendees per day via pre-sold tickets

By NBC Bay Area staff

People lined up to buy garlic ice cream at the 2007 Garlic Festival, Gilroy, California.
Getty Images file

The Gilroy Garlic Festival will return this summer for the first time since 2019, organizers announced.

The popular festival had been canceled after a gunman opened fire at the event in July of 2019. Three people were killed and 17 were wounded in the shooting.

This year's festival will be held on the weekend of July 25 at Gilroy Gardens in Gilroy.

Officials said the event will be limited to 3,000 attendees per day via pre-sold tickets.

"Guests can expect signature garlic dishes, live entertainment, arts and crafts, and the cherished traditions that have long made this event a community favorite," Gilroy Garlic Festival Association said on its website. "We are grateful for the continued support of the Gilroy community, City of Gilroy, Gilroy Gardens, and our dedicated partners who have helped make this return possible."

The association said more event details, including ticket information and programming, will be announced in the coming weeks.

