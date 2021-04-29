Gilroy Garlic Festival to Return This Summer in Scaled-Down Form

Organizers of the Gilroy Garlic Festival announced this week the hugely popular event will return this year after the 2020 festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

But, there's a catch.

The 2021 Garlic Festival will take place over two weekends at the end of July and will be a scaled-down version of what festival goers are used to.

The site of the festival this year will be the parking lot of the Gilroy Presbyterian Church instead of Christmas Hill Park; there won't be any large crowds or vendors; and the traditional Gourmet Alley, with top chefs working up dueling dishes, will be a "reimagined" drive-thru feature.

The offical dates are July 23-25 and July 30-31 and Aug. 1.

Organizers say they are working with Santa Clara County health officials to get approval for the revised Gourmet Alley.

The Gilroy Presbyterian Church is at 6000 Miller Ave.

Other events related to the Gilroy Garlic Festival also are on the schedule. A farm-to-table dinner at Fortino’s Winery, at 4525 Hecker Pass Highway, takes place Saturday, July 24; and the Garlic Festival Golf Classic will be held Friday, July 30 at Gilroy Golf Course, 2695 Hecker Pass Road.

More details on the festival and related events will be announced in May. Visit the festival's website for the latest updates.