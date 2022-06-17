Gilroy Issues Drinking Water Advisory Over High Nitrate Levels in City Well

The city of Gilroy early Friday issued a drinking water advisory to residents after high levels of nitrate were found in a city well.

The well tested for higher than acceptable levels of nitrate Thursday evening during routine water quality testing, the city's Public Works Department said. The well is located at Gilman Road and Camino Arroyo.

Testing found nitrate levels at 12 milligrams per liter, which exceeds the maximum contaminant level of 10 milligrams per liter.

The city reported the test result to the California State Water Resources Board and has notified all residents and customers of the nitrate levels, as required by the state.

Customers also are expected to receive important information concerning the drinking water.

The cause of the high nitrate level is unknown, and the well as been temporarily taken out of commission, the city said. Testing will continue until it meets the safe level of 10 milligrams per liter or less and is approved for use by the state water board.

The city has urged customers to read and follow the drinking water advisory for their own safety and health.