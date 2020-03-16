coronavirus

Gilroy Mayor Confirms Coronavirus Death, Added Case in City

By Bay City News

An elderly person has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco announced on his Facebook page on Sunday night.

Mayor Velasco said on a post at 9:35 p.m. that he was informed earlier in the day of two cases of elderly people contracting the virus in the city, with one person passing away. They weren't identified.

He said both cases were confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

"All members of our community play a vital role in slowing the spread through intentional social distancing measures such as limiting gatherings and we encourage all members of the community to follow the guidelines provided by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department," the mayor said in his post.

For more information on the coronavirus in the county, including the guidelines, visit the county web site.

