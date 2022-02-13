Gilroy

Gilroy Police Arrest High School Instructional Aide on Child Molestation Charges

By Bay City News

Handcuffs
Gilroy Police said they arrested a Christopher High School paraprofessional on child molestation charges.

Roy Darr, 51, of Gilroy, was arrested Saturday. The victim was someone known to Darr but "not related to his employment," police said.

Police said there is no information to indicate there are additional victims at this time.

Darr was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of penetration with a foreign object, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The Gilroy Unified School District was notified of Darr's arrest.

Anyone with additional information can contact Detective Esthela Rocha at (408) 846-0334. Parties wishing to remain anonymous can call 408-846-0330.

