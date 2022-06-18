Gilroy Public Works Department Says Drinking Water Now Safe

Gilroy's drinking water supply is now safe for consumption again, according to the city's public works department Saturday afternoon.

Bryce Atkins, with the City of Gilroy Public Works Department, said Saturday the state's Division of Drinking Water has determined that previous restrictions may now be rescinded and claimed an "all clear" for the Gilroy community.

Atkins added that after the city followed strict state protocols and testing, its water supply is now within all state standards for safe consumption. Public works officials will continue to monitor levels to ensure the water system provides quality water for the community.

On Thursday, during routine water quality testing, a city water well located at Gilman Road and Camino Arroyo, tested for nitrate levels at 12 milligrams per liter, which exceeded the maximum contaminant level, or MCL, of 10 milligrams per liter.

Residents interested in learning more about the situation from the city's drinking water notice may find more information here.