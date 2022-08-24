Gilroy Police Search for Suspect in Shooting in Christmas Hill Park

Police in Gilroy are searching for the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon that has left one man struggling for his life.

Officers responded to a 3:06 p.m. report of the shooting in Christmas Hill Park on the city's west side.

Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect has not yet been identified.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Cpl. Thomas Larkin at (408) 846-0348. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the department's tip line at (408) 846-0330.