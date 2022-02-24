capitol riot

Gilroy Woman Sentenced to 45 Days in Jail for Participation in Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

By Bay City News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, rioters storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
John Minchillo/AP (File)

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., sentenced Mariposa Castro, of Gilroy, to 45 days in jail Wednesday for her participation in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Castro, also known as Imelda Castro, was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, according to court documents.

Castro was arrested Jan. 21, 2021, in San Jose and charged with four counts, including the following: entering and remaining in any restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building with the intent to impede, disrupt, and disturb a session of Congress; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Washington D.C. 4 hours ago

DC Officials Considering Reinstalling Fence Around Capitol for State of the Union

Donald Trump 18 hours ago

Ivanka Trump in Talks About Cooperating With House Investigation of Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, Report Says

On April 28, Castro pleaded not guilty to all four counts. Seven months later, she pleaded guilty to the last count listed above on Nov. 24.

In the plea agreement, she admitted that she climbed through a broken window and entered the Capitol, that she knew she did so without permission, and that she filmed herself in the Capitol in a series of videos that she uploaded several times to her Facebook page when still inside the Capitol and while on grounds of the Capitol.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

capitol riotWashington D.C.GilroyCapitol Breach
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us