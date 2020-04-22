Girl, 14, Two Others Killed in Vallejo Homicide-Suicide: Police

Three people, including a 14-year-old girl, were fatally shot in an apparent homicide-suicide in Vallejo, police said late Tuesday.

Raymond Thomas Jackson, 50, of Vallejo, used a shotgun to kill his 53-year-old domestic partner and her 14-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself, police said in a statement.

Police were called shortly after midnight after the teenager's 12-year-old sister found the bodies of her mother and sister in the living room, police said.

"After contact with the suspect," the girl fled the home, called 911 and ran to a neighbor's home, police said.

Police found Jackson and the others dead inside the home.

Police said Jackson had convictions for drug sales, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and driving under the influence and had been arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence last month.

"He was prohibited from possessing a firearm," police said.