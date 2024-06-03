San Jose

San Jose family devastated after daughter drowns in creek

By Damian Trujillo

A grieving San Jose family is demanding answers after their 11-year-old daughter drowned in an East Bay creek.

Danna Niño drowned at the Niles Staging Area of Alameda Creek in Fremont on Memorial Day.

Danna dove in the water, but she never came back up. The family said a whirlpool is what sucked her in.

The fire department said police officers dove in, trying to rescue Danna, but they couldn’t get to her.

There are signs all over the creek bed warning people not to go into the waterway. But Danna’s family said the area was packed a week ago with people using a large hole in the fence to go enjoy the water.

Danna's mother said there should be floating markers in the water to warn people about the danger.

NBC Bay Area contacted the East Bay Regional Park District to talk about the drowning and Alameda County to discuss the possible reasons for a whirlpool in the area where Danna went under but did not immediately hear back.

The family said they want to prevent another tragedy, so they returned to the area on Sunday to warn families.

