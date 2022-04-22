San Jose

Girl Paralyzed in 2011 Hit and Run in San Jose Dies of Her Injuries

By NBC Bay Area staff

A teen who was severely injured in a hit and run in San Jose more than 11 years ago died this week as a result of her injuries, according to San Jose police.

On Jan. 8, 2011, at about 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of Camden and Bascom avenues on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. According to the preliminary investigation, an unknown make gray or silver sedan traveling eastbound on Camden struck a teen girl in a marked crosswalk, police said. The girl was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

The driver fled the scene and was never identified or located.

After the crash, the girl was in a coma and subsequently became a quadriplegic, police said. She died of her injuries April 19 while in hospice care.

Police said they are reopening the hit-and-run investigation.

It is San Jose's 26th fatal crash and 28th traffic death, including 16 pedestrians, in 2022.

The identity of the victim had yet to be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information on this investigation should contact Detective Bowen of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654 or at 4461@sanjoseca.gov. Remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.

