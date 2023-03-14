Window Pane Blown Off From San Francisco High-Rise Building Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order

A shelter-in-place order has been issued Tuesday afternoon in the area of 555 California Street after a window pane was blown off the 43rd floor of a high-rise building.

Fire officials said street closures in the area are also in place while emergency crews response and investigate the scene. An officer on scene said another window is also at-risk of falling.

Tuesday's incident is not the only incident involving a blown-out window at the high-rise building.

Documents with the Department of Building Inspection show that back in September 2016, a citation was issued at 555 California Street after a window was "blown out" from the 11th floor, posing "hazards to pedestrians."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A citation was issued on September 14, 2016, after the city’s inspector met with the building engineer. The incident happened at 8 a.m. that day. The 11th window had blown out, according to inspection records, but the damaged window was secured with plywood.

The tenant was told not to use the office with the damaged window. The case was closed the following February, no further details.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco incident comes as heavy rain and strong winds from an atmospheric river storm wreak havoc across the Bay Area.

No other information was immediately available.

This blown out window pane faces Kearny Street. An SFPD officer on scene says there is concern that another window pane facing California is also at risk, so they’ve closed off traffic around the entire block as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/eujl2PW0gi — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) March 14, 2023