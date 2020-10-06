Glass Fire

Glass Fire: 50% Contained, More Than 66,000 Acres Burned

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters battling the Glass Fire burning in Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties have reached 50% containment as of Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

That number is up markedly from Monday morning, when the state fire agency reported the fire was 30% contained. The blaze that started Sept. 27 has burned 66,840 acres and has destroyed 310 homes in Sonoma County and 290 in Napa County, along with destroying or damaging hundreds of other structures.

Cal Fire officials said Tuesday morning that "aggressive mop up and tactical patrol continue in areas where the fire's forward progress has stopped."

Local

spare the air 48 mins ago

Spare the Air Alert Extended Through Thursday

Glass Fire 3 hours ago

16 Glass Fire Firefighters Evaluated for Possible Carbon Monoxide Exposure

Local assistance centers have been set up in both Napa and Sonoma counties to help affected residents access government services and relief programs.

The centers are at the Napa County Health and Human Services campus at 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Building A, Napa, and Maria Carillo High School, 6975 Montecito Blvd., Santa Rosa.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Glass Firewildfires
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us