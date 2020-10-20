wildfires

Glass Fire in North Bay Now 100% Contained: Cal Fire

By Bay City News

The Glass Fire burns in the hills near a vineyard.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Cal Fire reported that the Glass Fire that burned more than 67,000 acres in Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties since starting in late September is now 100 percent contained as of Tuesday morning.

The fire was declared fully contained as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, although the state fire agency warned residents that they may see fire crews putting out hot spots and doing other work for the next few weeks.

The blaze started early on the morning of Sept. 27 and ended up destroying more than 1,500 structures, including more than 600 residences in Napa and Sonoma counties. The fire ended up burning 67,484 acres, according to Cal Fire. No injuries or deaths were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

