Glassdoor Lays Off 300 Employees Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Job search and recruiting giant Glassdoor, based in Mill Valley, has laid off 300 employees, or 30% of its workforce, including 81 workers in Marin, according to a report in the Marin Independent Journal.

Most of the job losses came out of the company's Chicago office, according to a required notice the company filed with the state, the newspaper said.

"Employers as a whole have dramatically reduced their recruiting, and it is not clear when this will recover," CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong wrote in a memo to employees earlier this month.

Glassdoor Inc., a privately held company owned by Japanese firm Recruit Holdings, is a job search engine that also provides reviews and salary data from employees of large companies and translates that data into rankings.

Co-founder and former CEO Robert Hohman is the company's chairman.