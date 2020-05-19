Technology

Glassdoor Lays Off 300 Employees Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Job search giant based in Mill Valley makes most cuts from Chicago office

By Stephen Ellison

Getty Images

Job search and recruiting giant Glassdoor, based in Mill Valley, has laid off 300 employees, or 30% of its workforce, including 81 workers in Marin, according to a report in the Marin Independent Journal.

Most of the job losses came out of the company's Chicago office, according to a required notice the company filed with the state, the newspaper said.

"Employers as a whole have dramatically reduced their recruiting, and it is not clear when this will recover," CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong wrote in a memo to employees earlier this month.

Glassdoor Inc., a privately held company owned by Japanese firm Recruit Holdings, is a job search engine that also provides reviews and salary data from employees of large companies and translates that data into rankings.

Co-founder and former CEO Robert Hohman is the company's chairman.

