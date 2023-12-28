San Francisco

Speed appears to be a factor in Glen Canyon Park crash and rescue, SFPD says

By Bay City News

Police in San Francisco believe that speed was a possible factor in a crash Wednesday involving a vehicle that slid down a hill in Glen Canyon Park.

Two people were rescued after their car hit a curb, flipped over and slid down a steep embankment, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said.

So far, police believe that alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash, a spokesperson for the department said.

The first 911 call came in to first responders at about 2:45 p.m. when a hiker in Glen Canyon Park reported seeing a vehicle slide down a hill.

Rescue arrived and discovered a vehicle that had slid about 100 feet down an embankment. Crews carried out a technical rescue, which involved ropes and clearing brush, and two adults with minor injuries were taken to the hospital, the Fire Department said.

The rescue operation briefly shut down one lane of O'Shaughnessy Boulevard.

