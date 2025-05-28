Glen Ivy loves the Golden Hour: Visit the hot springs on a summer's evening

What to Know "Evenings at Glen Ivy"

Glen Ivy Hot Springs

Temescal Valley

Fridays through Sundays, concluding Oct. 25

Thursdays will join the line-up from June 5 to Aug. 28

4 to 9 p.m.

There are a few packages to consider, including the admission-only evening package for $55

THE SKY GOING PINK, then purple, then golden, then a dark blue as palm trees frame the whole ethereal scene? That's a gorgeous sight that's observable, and utterly enjoyable, from so many points around California. But if you're lingering near or soaking in a mineral pool, and some lilting and lovely live music is adding an aural allure, and there's a chance to have some dinner, well... the Golden Hour has a wonderful way of stretching into Golden Hours. This serene scenario has become a summer tradition at Glen Ivy Hot Springs in Temescal Valley near Corona, giving those guests who like a later-in-the-day experience the opportunity to wind down during the pretty hours leading up to sunset, and just a little after, too.

THE FRIDAY-TO-SUNDAY DELIGHT... has a twist in 2025: Thursday nights will be on the Evenings at Glen Ivy calendar for a sizable stretch of summer. The happenings are going on every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Oct. 25, with Thursdays joining the easygoing line-up for a shorter but still lengthy window, from June 5 to Aug. 28. Whenever you choose to visit, you'll want to peruse some of the packages, like the "Evening Admissions with Activity," which will treat you to both entry and "a subterranean trip to the Grotto" for $90. There's a dinner choice, too, and one that includes a service. And if you simply want admission, which will include access to the destination's famous Club Mud and well over a dozen mineral pools? That's $55.

BOOK YOUR SPOT NOW: Check out the full menu of 2025 evening offers, then find your favorite Golden Hour-loving friend for a chill-out time at the historical hub of "healing mineral pools" and all of that gooey, glorious mud.