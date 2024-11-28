Glide Memorial's Thanksgiving celebration to feed thousands in San Francisco

Glide Memorial's annual Thanksgiving meal and celebration will feed thousands of people Thursday in-person and on the streets of the city.

Volunteers spent the morning carving turkey and ham ahead of a breakfast scheduled for 7:30 a.m.

The event will also feature a roving vaccination clinic.

This year's tradition is the first Thanksgiving the community is celebrating after the death of Rev. Cecil Williams, Glide's charismatic spiritual leader.

Williams passed away in April at 94 years old. He preached about unconditional love and inclusion, and is credited for transforming the church and community to support those experiencing poverty, homelessness, and addiction.