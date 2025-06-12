Glide pastor celebrates queerness with new Tenderloin gallery

As Marvin K. White strolled down a Tenderloin sidewalk toward his job at Glide Memorial Church where he serves as minister of celebration, everyone he encountered on the sidewalk received a morning greeting.

“Good morning,” to a man wrapped in a blanket slumped against a building.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Good morning, sir,” to another rising from his sidewalk lodging.

From the enthusiasm of White’s greetings, he might’ve been stepping through a posh country club on his way to the buffet.

“Good morning, everybody,” White exclaimed, greeting the staff as he entered the storied non-denominational church.

“Sometimes it’s as simple as saying good morning,” White said of his morning ritual. “And reminding people that we have dog food so you don’t have to go and steal.”

Joe Rosato Jr./NBC Bay Area Joe Rosato Jr./NBC Bay Area

White’s affinity for the people of his neighborhood fits hand in glove with the church’s ethos as a sanctuary for all. As media across the nation has seized on the Tenderloin’s grit as a symptom of a perceived larger issue in San Francisco, White doubles down on the neighborhood where he lives, works, and is presently opening a business.

“The Tenderloin is one of the most beautiful and vibrant places I’ve ever experienced,” White said without a trace of sarcasm.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

White understands firsthand the need to embrace people of all economic levels, color or sexual orientation. As an openly gay Black man who grew up in Oakland’s projects, he is a rarity in the pulpit. Yet it doesn’t phase him that he’s treading somewhat rare earth.

“I’ve always been different and always been unique and always marched to the beat of my own drummer," White said, walking into Glide’s sanctuary.

Inside the cavernous room, White admired the elevated sanctuary festooned with Pride flags for Pride Month. He also directed his attention to a trio of large jars filled with hard candy which he first introduced to the room. He noticed one of the other candy flavors had displaced butterscotch as the most popular flavor of the week.

“You’re not supposed to eat in the sanctuary, but it’s candy. It’s like a communion wafer,” he laughed. “I love the sound of candy unwrapping all throughout the sanctuary.”

Some with a more narrow view of religious norms might see conflict with a religious leader who is also homosexual. But White’s read of the Bible is that those who cite Biblical readings condemning homosexuality are intentionally cherry picking scriptures to fit a political or moral agenda.

“If I can say that my blackness is in the name of the God and my queerness is also a name of God then people can find the divinity in themselves," White said, his voice rising like a preacher. "I cannot do this job hiding that at all.”

White can trace his religious leanings to his childhood as one of five kids growing up in Oakland. His parents divorced when he was young and his single mother raised her family in public housing, where all the other households were also nurtured by single moms.

“I really think that was the beginning of my ministry – seeing how these women took care of each other," he said.

He was put off by the family’s casual Jehovah Witness faith because it instilled in him a fear the world was ending and that God was only interested in conducting full-time surveillance on people. He later attended Oakland’s City of Refuge Church, which prides itself on radical inclusivity.

“I was like, ’Oh, this is the God I want to understand,'” White said.

After attending seminary, he got an internship at Glide, run by its legendary pastor Cecil Williams. White said most interns got the chance to deliver a couple sermons during their time there, but he ended up delivering 18. Following his internship, he left Glide for a time but was later asked back as a guest preacher. Williams was winding down his own ministry and anointed White his successor in 2019.

As White stands before his congregation, he’s flanked by large photos of Williams and his wife Janice Mirikitani, as if the legacy of Williams, who died last year, hovers over him. White spent a lot of time with Williams toward the end of his life and described him as the most “beautiful and charismatic and prophetic person you have ever seen and I’m so lucky to have experienced and to grow under that.”

Still, White often hears about the big shoes he’s filling.

“I asked Cecil about that and he simply said, ‘You’re not going to be me. You need to be the first you,’” White said. “And that was the most freeing thing in the world.”

Outside the church, White has published four books of poetry and is immersed in the arts. This week, he opened an art gallery on Geary Street in the heart of the Tenderloin called TendeSF. The gallery is filled with black and white photos of Tenderloin residents, small statues, jars of buttons, candles, paintings and devotional objects. White said the mission of the gallery is to celebrate Black and LGBTQ stories.

“I wanted it to be a place where you can get magic for your art and creativity,” White said during a neighborhood art walk last week. “Be inspired and have conversations.”

Between Glide, the gallery and his apartment a block away, there are plenty of greetings for White to deliver as he navigates the triangle of his life. The greetings have an alternate intention of inviting people to visit the church which prides itself on serving daily meals to the poor and welcoming anyone through its doors.

“I want people to be able to find me and I want people to be able to say, ‘You know, there’s this Black gay guy who’s the preacher at Glide. You should go by there and see him,’” White said.