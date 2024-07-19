How global technology outage is impacting services in the Bay Area

A global technology outage wreaking havoc across the globe Friday has caused some trouble in the Bay Area.

We're keeping track of the impacts below.

Kaiser Permanente operations

Kaiser Permanente acknowledged the outage was affecting some of its systems.

"We activated our national command center at 4:30 a.m. PT to address this incident, evaluate the impacts to our care operations, computer systems and servers, and coordinate recovery as needed," Kaiser Permanente said in a statement. "In some situations, we have activated backup systems to support both continuous patient care and to secure access to medical records. All Kaiser Permanente hospitals and medical offices remain open for care and service, and we are continuing to monitor our operations as we work to restore all affected systems."

Contra Costa County operations

Contra Costa County said some of its business operations were impacted by the outage.

"There is residual impact affecting our network, remote access, and some computers," the county said in a post on X. "We are working to minimize those impacts as CrowdStrike resolves their broader ongoing security issues."

The county's library system said all of its libraries were "experiencing downtime with computers and the internet."

Some @CCCounty business operations are impacted by the global CrowdStrike outage. There is residual impact affecting our network, remote access, and some computers. We are working to minimize those impacts as CrowdStrike resolves their broader ongoing security issues. — Contra Costa County (@CCCounty) July 19, 2024

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Due to the global Crowdstrike outage, all libraries are experiencing downtime with computers and the internet. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/w30NlWyzJc — Contra Costa County Library (@contracostalib) July 19, 2024

Santa Clara County Superior Court operations

Santa Clara County Superior Court said it was experiencing disruptions to desktop devices at its courthouses due to the outage.

"In response to this outage, our IT department is actively deploying technicians to each courthouse," the court system said in a statement. "We are prioritizing courtrooms with morning calendars, ensuring the continuous operation of safety and security-related equipment, and maintaining service at Clerk’s Office public service windows. These steps are essential to minimize disruptions and ensure that critical court functions continue smoothly."

Alameda County Superior Court operations

Alameda County Superior Court said the outage was affecting its computer systems, saying "our two primary case management systems and dozens of computers either did not work or had limited capabilities."

The court will be open Friday and anyone with a scheduled court appearance must appear.

"We are diligently working to repair our systems," presiding Judge Thomas Nixon said in a statement. "Our dedicated staff from our office of information technology to our clerks will continue to ensure our community has access to the Courts."

Oakland city services

Oakland officials said the global tech outage has affected systems in the city.

"The City of Oakland is aware of a cybersecurity outage affecting jurisdictions worldwide. The impacts in Oakland have caused many computers to become inaccessible and are being evaluated and responded to now," the city's Public Information Office said in a statement.

City officials assured residents could still call 911 for emergencies.

--Bay City News

San Francisco International Airport operations

Systems at San Francisco International Airport are now functioning after the global tech outage.

According to SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel, airlines report systems are still coming back online as of 5:55 a.m.

Based on tech company FlightAware's tracking data, at least 69 cancellations were recorded at SFO on Friday without a specified cause.

"We recommend travelers contact their airline directly for the status of their flight," Yakel said.

The airport earlier confirmed that it was experiencing tech issues.

--Bay City News

Systems at San Francisco International Airport were beginning to recover Friday morning after a massive outage prompted ground stops and caused flight cancellations and delays worldwide. Thom Jensen reports.

San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport operations

At San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, spokesperson Kaley Skantz confirmed that Delta Air Lines canceled an arrival and a departure flight there.

Delta Air Lines is one of the numerous carriers that canceled their flights around the time of the IT outage.

--Bay City News