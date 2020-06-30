transportation

Golden Gate Bridge Tolls, Ferry and Bus Fares Going Up Wednesday

The fare and toll increases are part of a five-year program approved last year to improve transportation infrastructure

By Bay City News

73944228
Getty Images

The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District announced Monday that bridge tolls and Golden Gate ferry and bus fares will increase Wednesday to fund bridge maintenance and maintain transit service.

The bridge's FasTrak toll will increase from $7.35 to $7.70 and one-time tolls will increase from $8.20 to $8.40. Carpool rates will increase from $5.35 to $5.70.

The fare and toll increases are part of a five-year program the district approved last year to improve transportation infrastructure. The increased revenue will also help the district close an $87 million revenue gap that has opened since the beginning of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Local

49ers 2 hours ago

Niners Have Gotten Younger, Better This Offseason

San Jose 4 hours ago

San Jose to Consider Power Shift to Mayor's Office

Bridge traffic is down by roughly 40 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels while bus and ferry ridership are down by 80 percent and 97 percent, respectively.

A full list of transit fare increases can be found here while a full list of increased bridge tolls can be found here.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

transportation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us