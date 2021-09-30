Golden Gate Bridge Traffic Halted for Immigration Protest

Immigration advocates have stopped northbound traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge Thursday morning to call on the U.S. Senate to include a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Dozens of vehicles slowed to a stop in the northbound lanes of the bridge around 7 a.m. and plan to be there until about 8 a.m. to call on Congress to pass legislation that helps immigrants.

Peter Woiwode, speaking on behalf of the protesters and the Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All, said law enforcement was on site as of 7:15 a.m., "but we're holding firm."

No other information about the protest was immediately available, but organizers are also planning a noon rally in San Jose.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.