San Francisco

Golden Gate Bridge Traffic Halted for Immigration Protest

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Immigration advocates have stopped northbound traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge Thursday morning to call on the U.S. Senate to include a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Dozens of vehicles slowed to a stop in the northbound lanes of the bridge around 7 a.m. and plan to be there until about 8 a.m. to call on Congress to pass legislation that helps immigrants.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Peter Woiwode, speaking on behalf of the protesters and the Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All, said law enforcement was on site as of 7:15 a.m., "but we're holding firm."

No other information about the protest was immediately available, but organizers are also planning a noon rally in San Jose.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives for San Jose City Employees

earthquake 2 hours ago

M3.4 Earthquake Rattles North Bay, Near Santa Rosa: USGS

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoGolden Gate BridgeTrafficdemonstration
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us