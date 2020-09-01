Albany

Golden Gate Fields Records 20th Horse Death of the Year

By Bay City News

Golden Gate Fields horse racing track on the edge of the San Francisco Bay
Getty Images file

Streets, a 2-year-old thoroughbred colt, died Monday at a training session at Golden Gate Fields, the California Horse Racing Board said Monday.

Streets' death is the fourth in August at Golden Gate Fields, according to the state racing board. Snow Pack died at the Berkeley track on Aug. 2; Galaxy Master died Aug. 13, and My Sweet Lou died Aug. 23. On all four of those days, track conditions were listed as "fast" and the weather was "clear."

Streets is the 20th fatality at Golden Gate Fields in 2020, the racing board said, and the 79th known race horse death in California in 2020.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

AlbanyHorse Racinggolden gate fieldshorse death
