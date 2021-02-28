Golden Globes 2021: Love for ‘Schitt's Creek' Keeps Coming

Dan Levy accepted the award Sunday night

from left, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy from the series "Schitt's Creek."
Pop TV via AP

The love just keeps flowing down “Schitt’s Creek.”

The Canadian comedy series created by the father-son team of Eugene and Dan Levy that dominated September’s Emmy Awards is the winner of the Golden Globe for best comedy or musical TV series.

Dan Levy accepted the award Sunday night, saying that by its final season, “Schitt’s Creek” took him and his cast and crew “to places we never thought possible.”

Local

Fremont 6 hours ago

Deceased Driver in Overturned Vehicle Was Missing At-Risk Fremont Resident

race for a vaccine 7 hours ago

Farmworkers, Teachers Among Those Now Eligible to Get Vaccinated in Santa Clara County

It was the second Globe of the night for the Pop TV series, after Catherine O’Hara won best actress in a TV musical or comedy series early in the show.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It topped fellow nominees “Ted Lasso,” “The Great,” “The Flight Attendant” and “Emily in Paris.”

Moments earlier, Jason Sudeikis scored a minor upset over Eugene Levy and others when he won the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy series for “Ted Lasso.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us