Golden State Valkyries start preseason play at Chase Center

The Golden State Valkyries finally went into action on Tuesday night. They played their first preseason game at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The WNBA's newest team played against the Los Angeles Sparks. Sparks defeated the Valkyries, 83-82.

The Valkyries is led by head coach Natalie Nakase, the first Asian American woman to hold a WNBA head coaching position. Veteran WNBA players Tiffany Hayes and Kayla Thornton are also part of the team.

Fans were excited to cheer for the Bay Area’s newest team.

