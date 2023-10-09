Good Samaritan shot during attack in Oakland's Fruitvale

Two restaurant employees are recovering after a robbery ended in gunfire on the streets of Oakland.

The incident was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Monday on Foothill Boulevard in the city's Fruitvale district. Police said the shooting occurred when someone attempted to intervene the robbery.

Witnesses said the owner of La Perla Del Pacifico was closing the restaurant when she attempted to walk a few feet to her car and was robbed and attacked. Police said two men drove up, with one grabbing the woman's purse. Family members said one of the suspects hit the woman in the head with a gun. A cook from the restaurant stepped in to try to help, but was shot in the face.

"It's really sad what is happening on the streets of Oakland. The bottom line we at the political end need to take some strong safety measures. We may not like it, but we are at a time where the owner can't even get to her car and they assaulted her, robbed her," Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo said. "We can't just have people come in and have no loyalty or respect for the city and take advantage of our businesspeople and children and families."

Monday's shooting caps a particularly violent weekend in Oakland, which saw five people shot -- including a 16-year-old girl -- in four separate shootings. Police do not believe any of the shootings are related.

Oakland police is increasing their focus on gangs, thefts, and car break-ins.

Last week, Mayor Sheng Thao said she hopes the reinstatement of foot patrols and $1.2 million of state funding for license plate reader cameras will help combat the crime. But Gallo, who had been calling for a state of emergency for months and extra law enforcement support, believes more immediate action is needed.

"We got to do it now, yesterday, or else your residents are paying the price," Gallo said.