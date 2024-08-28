Good Samaritan, Vallejo bridal shop employees step in to stop burglar

A good Samaritan and employees stopped a burglar in their tracks at a Vallejo bridal shop.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Friday at Alexis Formal Bridal on Tennessee Street in Vallejo. As a burglar broke into the store, workers and the owners said they got immediate messages from the alarm system.

“3:40, roughly in the morning, that there was a burglary alarm. So we rushed over here,” said Elin Delgadillo, co-owner of Alexis Formal Bridal store.

Numerous security cameras are placed inside and outside the store. The security cameras captured the incident as the burglar smashed windows and the glass door, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

“I think they were really trying to look for that open space to enter the premises,” Delgadillo said.

Fortunately, a man who lives nearby the store saw what was happening and intervened.

The man stopped the suspect at the doorway while trying to leave the store and Vallejo officers were already arresting the suspect about a few minutes later when the owners arrived.

Police said that it’s never a good idea to confront a suspect despite the outcome in this case.

“We were able to communicate with the vigilante that a lot of people are calling 'The Batman.' We’ve been in contact with him and we said thank you,” Delgadillo said.

Vallejo police the suspect was already wanted for a previous burglary and they had about $300 dollars in stolen merchandise from the bridal shop when they were arrested.

“It was relieving to know that we have one less criminal on our streets,” Delgadillo said

Vallejo police did not release the name of the suspect but said they are currently in the Solano County Jail.