Good Samaritans Rescue Driver Who Crashed Into Canal in Pittsburg

Four good Samaritans on Monday helped rescue a driver who crashed into a canal in Pittsburg, police said.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. in the area of W. Leland and Range roads, according to police.

Witnesses reported that the woman was traveling at "an extremely high rate of speed," weaving in and out of traffic and not stopping for red lights before plunging into the canal, police said.

"Luckily, we live in an incredible community where four good samaritans stopped their vehicles, selflessly jumped into the freezing water and pulled the driver from the overturned vehicle, effectively saving the driver’s life," police wrote in an Instagram post.

Amy Madrid was one of the good Samaritans who rushed to the woman's aid.

"She was still stuck in the van and we were holding her head above water," Madrid said. "We couldn't get her out. She kept saying, 'My leg is stuck. My leg is stuck.' And we saw everyone was coming to help so we just kept holding her head above water."

Police said the driver showed signs of impairment and may have "blacked out." She was transported to a local hospital to be treated.