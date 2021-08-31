Good Samaritans Save Woman Who Was Pushed Into San Francisco Street: Police

Good Samaritans on Friday saved a woman who was pushed into a street in San Francisco's Chinatown, according to police.
The woman was pushed just before 8 a.m. along the 600 block of Kearny Street, San Francisco Police Department Commander Raj Vaswani said.
The suspect allegedly walked up behind the 51-year-old victim and pushed her into the street. Bystanders jumped in to help the woman, police said.
"You all protected her from further attack or being run over by a car," Vaswani said of the bystanders on Twitter.
A suspect, identified as 43-year-old San Francisco resident Sierra Sterkin, was arrested, Vaswani said.
Officers arrested Sterkin on suspicion of assault, and also found that he already had a warrant for his arrest in connection with an attack on two people in the city's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, according to police.