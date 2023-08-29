San Francisco

Google Cloud Next Conference helping San Francisco make first step in downtown comeback?

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a rough couple of years of businesses leaving and watching its reputation as a financial leader erode internationally, downtown San Francisco is trying to mount a comeback.

The first step? Draw people back into the city for tech conferences.

And so far, that is working.

NBC Bay Area business and technology reporter Scott Budman discusses the Google Cloud Conference kicking off San Francisco's tech conference season in the video above.

