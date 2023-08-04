Will Google's on-campus hotel help lure employees back into the office?

Google's latest pitch to lure employees back to the office is offering its workers discounted nightly stays at a hotel.

The hotel is owned by the online search giant and is housed on its Mountain View campus, according to CNBC. Employees appear to be not impressed and neither are other local CEOs.

"I refrain from bribing people to come to work," Egnyte CEO Vineet Jain said. "They are well paid, well taken care of."

Jain says employees at his software company come to the office in Mountain View three days a week.

After years of putting up strong numbers while people worked from home, human resources expert Kathleen Quinn Votaw said executives have their work cut out for them.

Quinn Votaw, who also serves as CEO of TalenTrust, said companies will have to skip the gifts and offer up what people really want.

"I'm going to recommend they stop giving cheap hotels to people who don't need them, gift cards to people who don't want them, and maybe give them a day off," Quinn Votaw said. "Would that be more valuable to almost all employees in this country?"

A survey taken by San Francisco based Kastle Systems showed more than half of all employees going into work in the middle of the week, with less than a third on Fridays.