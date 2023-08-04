Google

Will Google's on-campus hotel help lure employees back into the office?

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Google's latest pitch to lure employees back to the office is offering its workers discounted nightly stays at a hotel.

The hotel is owned by the online search giant and is housed on its Mountain View campus, according to CNBC. Employees appear to be not impressed and neither are other local CEOs.

"I refrain from bribing people to come to work," Egnyte CEO Vineet Jain said. "They are well paid, well taken care of."

Jain says employees at his software company come to the office in Mountain View three days a week.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

news 13 hours ago

Google is offering an on-campus hotel ‘special' to help lure workers back to the office

news Jun 28

As Google, Tesla Execs Push Workers Back to the Office, Experts Say Hybrid Is the Best Long-Term Solution

After years of putting up strong numbers while people worked from home, human resources expert Kathleen Quinn Votaw said executives have their work cut out for them.

Quinn Votaw, who also serves as CEO of TalenTrust, said companies will have to skip the gifts and offer up what people really want.

"I'm going to recommend they stop giving cheap hotels to people who don't need them, gift cards to people who don't want them, and maybe give them a day off," Quinn Votaw said. "Would that be more valuable to almost all employees in this country?"

A survey taken by San Francisco based Kastle Systems showed more than half of all employees going into work in the middle of the week, with less than a third on Fridays.

This article tagged under:

GoogleMountain View
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us