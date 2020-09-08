Google Launches Verified Calls Feature for Android Phones

Google on Tuesday announced the launch of a new feature for Android phones that not only identifies the business calling but also identifies the reason for the call.

The Mountain View-based internet giant says in a company blog post that its new phone app, Verified Calls, displays the caller’s name, logo and a reason for calling, along with a verification symbol that tells the call recipient this business has been authenticated by Google.

Google says the new feature, which comes preloaded on many Android phones, doesn’t collect or store any personal data after verification.

Verified Calls will be available for download starting later this week on Android devices, at first rolling out in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India, with more countries to come, the company said.

Google said during a pilot run of Verified Calls, results indicated it improves the likelihood of someone answering a call, and that also helps businesses in terms of cost and consumer trust.

A bank, for example, might be calling to alert a customer about a possible fraudulent transaction, and the verification, along with a call reason, increases the likelihood of the customer picking up, Google said.

In December, Google launched Verified SMS, which helps consumers confirm the identity of a business that is texting them. The success of that app, the company said, spurred the development of Verified Calls.