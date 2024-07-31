Google

A closer look at Google Maps' immersive view feature

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many athletes and fans in Paris are relying on their phones to help get them around, and now they're getting more detail in maps than ever.

It is all thanks to Silicon Valley technology.

You've likely seen the cars, and maybe even people wearing odd backpacks, as tech companies like Google travel the world mapping out streets, trails, and even buildings.

And just in time for the Olympics, the map details in Paris are getting sharper thanks to "immersive view" via Google.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman gives you a closer look at a backpack with Google's "street view" trekker camera mounted on top in the video report above.

