Google Moving Ahead With Revised Downtown SJ Development

Even as more people are working from home or are without jobs, Google is moving ahead with plans to build more office space and housing in San Jose with a plan called Downtown West.

The project would bring more office space for Google, but since so many people are working from home, it now includes six times more housing than the original plan did before the pandemic.

Google and the city of San Jose are working on this massive project near Diridon Station described as a city within a city. There will be community hearings and a vote on the project in Spring of 2021.

Google says the site would include 4,000 housing units, with 25% of that affordable housing.

This all comes at a time when home prices are still high in the Bay Area even as rent prices continue to drop.

Rent prices are down 10% in San Jose and Oakland, and 20% in San Francisco. But home prices continue to reach unprecedented levels.

The median sale price for a single-family home in the Bay Area was $975,000 in August. That’s up 16% from a year ago.

The limited supply of houses is the main reason behind the higher prices. Additionally, more and more people are working from home. Realtors say that tech workers and other professionals want more space for family and home offices.

San Jose city leaders have expressed appreciation that Google is moving forward with plans to build up the area.