Google Unveils Privacy Changes for Young People

Google says it will make things safer online for young people.

The Silicon Valley search giant said videos uploaded by 13- to 17-year-olds to YouTube, which is owned by Google, will be private by default, which means the videos can only be seen by those who post them and those with permission to view them.

Google also says anyone under 18 or their parent or guardian can request removal of that child's images from the company's image search results.

The company will also turn off location history for anyone under 18.

All the changes, Google says, will be put into place in the next few weeks.

"I think we’re still very, very early in implementing the sort of technical safeguards that would reduce cyberstalking, cyberbullying and a whole lot of horrific things that happen on the internet," Ryan Kalember with Proofpoint SR said. "That said, younger people have very different expectations of privacy."