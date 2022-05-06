Google's Restoration Begins on Iconic Hangar One at Moffett Field

The iconic Hangar One at Moffett Field is undergoing a restoration that will once again make the landmark a venue for innovation.

The massive restoration project spearheaded by Google and NASA includes removing the toxins from the steel structure, encasing the structure and repainting.

On Friday, supporters of the project, Congresswomen Zoe Lofgren and Anna Eshoo, took a tour of the facility. Both women are familiar with the history of the hangar and worked tirelessly to save it.

NBC Bay Area

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hangar One was built in the 1950s and was used to store airships. It was decommissioned in 1994. A few years later, the structure was determined to contain harmful PCBs, and the roof was removed.

For Eshoo, the start of the restoration is a moment she says is worth celebrating.

"I called it Operation Tenacious, and now today we are moving toward mission accomplished," Eshoo said during Friday's tour. "So, it’s a great win not only for the people of our region but for the people of our country."

Mat Luschek

Google signed a 60-year lease on the property through its subsidiary Planetary Ventures LLC. Specific plans for use of the hangar are unknown.

Hangar One measures about 1,133 feet long, 308 feet wide and 198 feet high. Estimated completion date for the restoration is 2025.