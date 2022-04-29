Google

Google's Top Searches for April: ‘Mask Mandates'

Google has revealed the top-trending searches for April.

A Google insider says one of Americans' top searches this month is "mask mandates." The public transit mask mandate recently hit an all-time high when a federal judge blocked it. In fact that search tripled over the past month.

Many people were searching to learn if they would need a mask to fly, walk through the airport, take an Uber or visit Disneyland.

A Google Trends expert says the most searched COVID questions have changed during the course of the pandemic.

