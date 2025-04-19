Richmond

Goose with wire around its neck rescued in Richmond park

A goose that had wire wrapping around its neck was rescued from a Richmond park by local animal lovers.

A woman had posted a photo of the goose on social media asking for help. It captured a lot of attention from concerned animal lovers including Brooke Bennett of El Sobrante.

Bennett along with her son caputured the goose that was later released to local animal services.

