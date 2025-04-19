Goose with wire around its neck rescued in Richmond park

A goose that had wire wrapping around its neck was rescued from a Richmond park by local animal lovers.
A woman had posted a photo of the goose on social media asking for help. It captured a lot of attention from concerned animal lovers including Brooke Bennett of El Sobrante.
Bennett along with her son caputured the goose that was later released to local animal services.
Jodi Hernandez has the full report in the video above.
