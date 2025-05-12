Gourmex SF 2025 Serves Up the Flavors of Mexico in the Heart of San Francisco

Thursday, May 22nd from 5PM to 9PM

Gourmex SF 2025 is set to bring the vibrant flavors and culinary artistry of Mexico to the heart of San Francisco on Thursday, May 22. Hosted at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Forum, this annual event celebrates Mexican heritage through an evening of gourmet tastings, fine wines, and traditional spirits.

Attendees will have the opportunity to savor a curated selection of dishes crafted by some of the Bay Area’s most talented Mexican chefs. The event also features tastings of traditional Mexican spirits, such as smoky mezcal, paired with elegant bites, offering a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy these culinary delights.

Gourmex SF not only highlights the rich culinary traditions of Mexico but also underscores the importance of Mexican cuisine as a UNESCO-recognized Intangible Cultural Heritage of the World. The event aims to showcase the creativity, innovation, and quality of Mexican chefs in the Bay Area, fostering a deeper appreciation for their contributions to the global food scene.

When: Thursday, May 22nd from 5PM to 9PM

Where: Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Forum | 701 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit HERE.