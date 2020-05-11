Gov. Newsom Expected to Announce Timetable for In-House Dining

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce some sort of timetable for reopening restaurants for in-house dining Tuesday and with indications showing we’re flattening the curve, there’s lots of optimism among Bay Area businesses that they’ll get some good news.

Santo Esposito opened his Il Cilentano restaurant in North Beach just 10 days before restrictions went into effect.

“I’m on the floor, I take the orders, I do the pizza, I do the pasta,” he said, explaining he is the only employee.

Esposito has heard about the new guidelines the governor’s expected to announce, specifically that there will be far fewer tables to maintain physical distancing.

“I don’t see anything positive about reopening with the restrictions,” Esposito said.

He adds that he has to wait for all restrictions to lift before he can afford to hire the five people needed to resume in-house dining.

“Absolutely not,” said Dario Nicotra when asked if his Acquolina Restaurant could survive with half as many tables. Short-term he Has a PPP loan and long term, he has an idea where the city, the landlord and the tenant work together.

“The city has to give some kind of a tax break or waiver on the property taxes or some relief to the landlord,” said Nicotra.

The landlord then passes on that money to the tenant. Everyone takes a hit but everyone survives.

Chain restaurants say they’ll be ready to reopen. Chevys management said it's ready with more cleaning, reduced capacity and temperature checks of every worker before every shift.