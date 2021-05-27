Gov. Newsom to Announce Efforts to Encourage Vaccinations

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce Thursday efforts by the state to encourage Californians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Local health leaders want to ramp up vaccinations ahead of the state's targeted June 15 reopening date, when social distancing mandates and capacity limitations will be removed for most businesses.

Vaccination efforts have slowed as people who were eager to get a COVID-19 vaccine are inoculated. It is harder for the state to reach those who are more hesitant.

As of May 26, about 16.87 million of the state's 39.5 million residents have been fully vaccinated. Health officials say about 80% of the population needs to be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity.