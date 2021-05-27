California

Gov. Newsom to Announce Efforts to Encourage Vaccinations

vacuna de Johnson & Johnson
Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce Thursday efforts by the state to encourage Californians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Local health leaders want to ramp up vaccinations ahead of the state's targeted June 15 reopening date, when social distancing mandates and capacity limitations will be removed for most businesses.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Vaccination efforts have slowed as people who were eager to get a COVID-19 vaccine are inoculated. It is harder for the state to reach those who are more hesitant.

Local

VTA Yard Shooting 47 mins ago

Vigil for VTA Yard Shooting Victims to Take Place at San Jose City Hall

VTA Yard Shooting 2 hours ago

VTA Honors Victims in San Jose Mass Shooting

As of May 26, about 16.87 million of the state's 39.5 million residents have been fully vaccinated. Health officials say about 80% of the population needs to be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniavaccinationsNewsomIncentives
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us